GET PAID TO BUILD YOUR NEXT PROJECT

DemandRush connects you to vetted customers that are ready to subscribe to products you build.

Choose a problem below to get started.

Can't find good replacement for expensive accounting/bookkeeper service

1 customer paying $500 per month

We want to replace our accounting and bookkeeping vendor with something simpler and less expensive. Currently using inDinero for bookkeeping, taxes, and accounting support.

I also need this! Apply to Solve

Subscribe to news without paying $30/month per website

1 customer paying $30 per month

I run into news site paywalls every single day. I’d gladly pay $30/month for great journalism, but that adds up when I frequent five different sources. I’m looking for a more cost effective way to never see a news paywall again.

I also need this! Apply to Solve

Industry-specific deep learning interviews and walkthroughs

1 customer paying $5 per month

Deep learning is having a major impact across every major industry, but for a software engineer, the only real tutorials you see are for generic use-cases - eg train imagenet, etc - nothing industry specific.

I also need this! Apply to Solve

Identify location of text in image

1 customer paying $75 per month

We have hundreds of images uploaded to our app each day. The issue is some of these images have text that we want cropped out.

I also need this! Apply to Solve