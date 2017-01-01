DemandRush connects you to vetted customers that are ready to subscribe to products you build.
Choose a problem below to get started.
We want to replace our accounting and bookkeeping vendor with something simpler and less expensive. Currently using inDinero for bookkeeping, taxes, and accounting support.
I run into news site paywalls every single day. I’d gladly pay $30/month for great journalism, but that adds up when I frequent five different sources. I’m looking for a more cost effective way to never see a news paywall again.
Deep learning is having a major impact across every major industry, but for a software engineer, the only real tutorials you see are for generic use-cases - eg train imagenet, etc - nothing industry specific.
We have hundreds of images uploaded to our app each day. The issue is some of these images have text that we want cropped out.