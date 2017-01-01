DemandRush connects you to vetted customers that are ready to subscribe to products you build.
Deep learning is having a major impact across every major industry, but for a software engineer, the only real tutorials you see are for generic use-cases - eg train imagenet, etc - nothing industry specific.
I run into news site paywalls every single day. I’d gladly pay $30/month for great journalism, but that adds up when I frequent five different sources. I’m looking for a more cost effective way to never see a news paywall again.
Many podcasts nowadays have annoying ads that interrupt the content - this problem has been solved a long time ago for websites by AdBlock and similar browser plugins. I'd like to listen to podcasts without ads.
My consulting company has a huge problem that people forget what they did last week when they do their time tracking late. Also time tracking is just a horrible tedious chore we all hate. Today, people do their time tracking by going back through their calendar and emails to remember which portion of the day they were working on which projects.
I spend $ hundreds a year on buying science fiction and fantasy books to read. I'd like to get high quality fantasy books as a subscription, rather than having to purchase each one.
Tracking my fitness has become a major pain. Most Workout of the Day tracking apps are clunky and don't account for the nuance most routines call for. I need one that is simple to use, allowing me to track my fitness progress.
I spend hours each month keeping up with recent releases of my favorite bands. I want to subscribe to each of them and be notified about new albums automatically. The current services that allow band tracking are too noisy and notify on way more information than I want.
I spend about 1-5 hours a week reading news about federal, state and local legislation because sometimes legislation is passed that dramatically adversely affects me or people I care about. I need a way to have one point of access to all the legislation that might affect me, and ideally a way to register an authenticated vote.
For compliance purposes, I need to archive thousands of snapshots of websites (HTML, CSS, images, etc) each day. Currently doing this myself but it requires constant handholding of the service.
We've used Intercom and Chatlio for support chat on our website, but I want a community-based chat on my site as well. That way users can chat with each other (kind of like a forum or Disqus) generally, or with other users on that specific page.
Following citation trails in research papers can require manual searching and following discussions on academic research can be onerous. I would love a product that made this quicker and easier.
I have a website that gets hundreds of resume submissions per month. Currently we spend a few minutes per resume extracting relevant information into a database manually. We'd like a service to automate this.
On Slack, I star a lot of posts and messages so I make sure to come back to them. The problem is I'm on 5 teams and it would be nice to be able to access my starred items without having to switch back and forth across each team.
We want to replace our accounting and bookkeeping vendor with something simpler and less expensive. Currently using inDinero for bookkeeping, taxes, and accounting support.
We have hundreds of images uploaded to our app each day. The issue is some of these images have text that we want cropped out.
I've had writers and designers change specs in a Google Doc on me after I've started writing software and say "but it was in the doc". I want to be able to trust and verify that a document wasn't changed after it was agreed open.
I want an Arq Backup clone for Linux. Arq backup is great for making automatic, deduplicated backups to my own cloud storage but they don't have support for Linux.
I've tried budget and finance apps but none of them stick. I think it's because it's just pie charts and bar graphs that don't get with me on an emotional level. I wish there was something that gamified saving money for me.
I need a service where I can submit a URL of a web page and then download a blockchain-timestamped screenshot of the web page, proving the web page existed in a certain way at a certain time with no possibility that I had altered or forged the screenshot.
